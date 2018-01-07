There's growing evidence that, on top of his other issues, Trump has been suffering from age-related mental deterioration since taking office. Something for us Democrats to consider for 2020, since some of our leading candidates are in Trump's age range. Do we want to risk facing a similar problem? Perhaps a younger candidate (as Obama was) should be preferred.

The Mahablog: Is Trump literally losing his ability to read?

Booman Tribune: The need to remove Trump is now clear to any sane observer. The question is whether those who can actually remove him will act.

Frank Schaeffer: "Respectable" evangelical leaders are trying to distance their movement from its support for Trump. Don't let them get away with it.

No More Mister Nice Blog: We know Trump's staff sometimes deceive him to avoid problems. Let's hope that includes the biggest problem of all.

