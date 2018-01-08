Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up

Whoooo! One helluva week, last week. Doubt if we can top it (Let's hope we can't!) but we'll give it the old college (Drop-out, & from a total of three separate institutions!) try.

Nazis & Reefer: Some are agin it, some fer it!

Hammer Of The Blogs checks Gen. John Kelly's "adult card": It appears to have expired.

No, no, not Trump's "work-wife", Ivanova!! Robert Mueller's investigation may now also involve Ivanka Trump, via The Immoral Minority.

And, Yastreblyansky vs. the perpetually awful Dinesh D'Souza.

Photo bonuses: Kittens! At First Draft. Decline & falling down at Scholars & Rogues.

Bonus bonus: Sadly, No! making noise.

Hoping your New Yr. hasn't already turned to crap, I remain your faithful & obd't. servant, M. Bouffant. (Available uncensored, unfaithful, vicious, hateful & very disobedient at WEB OF EVIL (& ENNUI).)


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV