Rep. Dan Kildee On Trump: 'People Who Have To Say They're Smart And Stable Are Not Smart Or Stable'

By David

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) over the weekend asserted that Donald Trump's claim that he is a "stable genius" is further evidence that the president is not fit for office.

In a tweet on Saturday, Trump pushed back on claims about his mental health that have been raised by Michael Wolff's new book, Fire and Fury: Inside Trump's White House.

"People who have to say they're smart or say they're stable are not usually smart or stable," Kildee told CNN's Ana Cabrera. "It's almost as if the president [Richard Nixon] has to say he's not a crook. And what did we find out about that statement a few decades ago?"

"This is a dangerous time," the Democratic lawmaker said. "Congress has authority that it ought to exercise to reign in this president."

Kildee noted that Republicans have privately told him that they do not believe the president is fit for office.

"But publicly and officially, they are falling all over themselves to protect this president from legitimate inquiry and oversight," he added. "And that is very dangerous."


