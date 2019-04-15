Rep. Katie Porter To Sarah Sanders: 'I'll Take That Bet' On Trump's Taxes

Projection, thy name is Trump. And Sarah Sanders. This weekend Propaganda Secretary Sanders tried to joke about Trump's taxes, and said derisively that the people in Congress weren't smart enough to understand them if he handed them over. Rep. Katie Porter, from California, said, "Bring it, baby!"

ANA CABRERA: She says Democrats aren't smart enough to look over the tax returns. Your response? REP. PORTER: I'll take that bet any time. I do my own taxes. I'm a law professor. I serve with a number of really bright people, folks who have owned small businesses, folks who have been venture capitalists. We have the acumen to look at the president's tax returns. What's more important, we have the legal duty to do so. For the secretary to attack the intelligence and integrity of members of Congress is one more thing out of Donald Trump's playbook, which is to continue to attack anyone in government who doesn't want to do what he wants to do. There may or may not be anything to see in Donald Trump's tax returns, but that's the job of Congress, to take a look and to let the American public know. So I very much hope he complies with the legal requirement to provide his taxes. I have every confidence that my colleagues and I are capable and smart enough. I'm trained in tax law, I'm a legal professor. I'm ready to go to take a look at the tax returns.

I wonder when the Trump administration will learn not to make threats that are not only illegal, but that don't actually scare the people he's trying to threaten. He tried it with immigration, threatening to illegally bring migrants to sanctuary cities, and the cities just responded with open arms and a promise they'd be valued. Now he's continuing to break the law by interfering with the IRS response to Congressional demands for his tax returns, and his lackeys taunt Congressional Democrats, saying they're not smart enough to handle them. Dems like Rep. Porter say, "I'll take that bet...I'm a legal professor trained in tax law. You don't scare me."

↓ Story continues below ↓

So, when will he learn? Maybe once there are actually consequences for his complete disregard for Congressional authority and the rule of law. Should that day ever arrive.