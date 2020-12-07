Politics
Former Trump Organization VP: 'I Think He May Leave The Country'

Barbara Res said, “I say, catastrophe comes except for Donald."
At the end of an extended segment yesterday, talking about Trump with two women who know him (Mary Trump and former Trump VP Barbara Res), CNN's Ana Cabrera brought up a New York Times piece describing Trump as moody and depressed, and still in denial about the election results. The article quoted a Shakespeare expert who called it “classic Act V behavior…We’re nearing the end of the play and that’s where catastrophe always comes.”

Res laughed. “I say, catastrophe comes except for Donald.”

“As much as it’s almost impossible to think how he’ll weasel his way out of it, but I think he will. If there were legitimate charges leveled against him or hanging over his head the minute he becomes a citizen, I think he may leave the country. I think he may leave the country before the end of his presidency.”

Which is pretty much how I always saw this playing out. What do you think?

