Former Trump Org Exec Thinks Trump Is 'Shell Shocked' By Pelosi

As one of the only female executives from the Trump Org without the last name Trump, Barbara Res has a rare insight into how Donald Trump thinks.
By Red Painter
19 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Former Trump Organization Vice President, Barbara Res, joined CNN today to talk about Donald Trump's and his inability to deal with Nancy Pelosi. Nancy, for those that don't know, is a mother of 5 and a grandmother of 9. She knows how to handle temper tantrums and is adept at saying the word "no."

Donald Trump does not know how to handle that. He is used to bullying, controlling, paying off or degrading women. She is playing chess. He is playing Go Fish with a half deck of cards.

Res worked for Trump in the 1980's and worked her way up to Executive Vice President of the Trump Org during its heyday before all the bankruptcies. In this clip from CNN she sheds light on why she thinks Trump wasn't prepared for Nancy Pelosi.


