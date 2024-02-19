Former Trump Exec: He's Happy As Long As He Can Spin It

Barbara Res, who was a longtime top executive in the Trump Organization, yesterday spelled out how Donald Trump will likely see an opportunity following the $355 million judgment in his civil fraud trial. Last year, she argued he enjoyed being subject to the legal processes and being able to play the victim. Via HuffPost:

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi asked her if that was still the case.

“I don’t think he likes getting buffeted around and things being said about him that are so awful,” said Res, a reference to Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling on Trump’s routine overinflation of the worth of his assets for financial gain. Engoron said the four-times-indicted Trump’s “complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological.”

“But I think that he is OK with it to the extent that he can spin it and he’s already started that,” Res continued.

“I think in his heart he believes, one, he’s gonna get away with it, and two, he can make money off of this somehow, getting more fundraising, more people to feel sorry for him,” added Res, who wrote “Tower of Lies” about her 18 years working for Trump.

Velshi asked Res if the myth of Trump being a business genius had now been firmly busted.

Nothing is going to change the view of his supporters, she replied, who were made up of hardcore MAGA fans and then wealthy people “who don’t care what happens to the Constitution” as long as taxes are low and regulations are done away with.