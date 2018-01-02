Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) Blames Democrats For Not Funding CHIP

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) tells Alisyn Camerota that Republicans are ready, willing and able to re-fund the Children's Health Insurance Program -- but the mean old Democrats won't help them. It has nothing to with Republicans holding it hostage to make similarly awful cuts.

"Let's talk about CHIP. If you can't protect the most vulnerable children, and the sticking point for Democrats seems to be the coming from this preventative care fund. Why can't Republicans just agree to keep funding that?" Camerota said.

(Geeze, Alisyn, don't you remember when Orin Hatch told us we just don't have the money?)

"Well, they can and have so far," Cole said.

"We have continued to fund it on a short-term basis. The House passed a bill, and I think it's a good bill. The Senate has to pass a bill so we can go to conference. It doesn't have to be our bill but they have to come to an agreement and put together a bill and the two sides go to conference --"

What's the problem? Camerota asked.

"Look, there are rules they adopt, and they make it very difficult to move it forward. I respect that. it's up to them, but just get the job done, pass a bill," Cole said.

"Part of this was everybody was so focused on tax reform, and we forget the importance of day-to-day government. We passed it through the House and it will be a different bill out of the Senate and you sit down and make a deal. It's not that hard."

Right. You trade your right hand for a deal. Easy peasy!