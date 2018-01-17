Sarah Huckabee Sanders Pretends Jeff Flake Isn't Retiring: 'He Has Terrible Poll Numbers'

Answering a question about Sen. Jeff Flake's speech today that heavily criticized Trump for his constant attacks on the U.S. free press, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Flake did it because his poll numbers are low. What? He's retiring!

Earlier today Sen. Flake lit into Trump for his Stalinesque attacks on the media, calling him a "despot."

Sen. John McCain wrote an op-ed echoing those sentiments, "Mr. President, stop attacking the press".

Fox News' John Roberts asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders during today's White House press briefing to respond to these serious charges.

Sanders said she hadn't read McCain's piece, but took aim at Senator Flake, a constant Trump target, even though he votes with Trump nearly always. She attacked him for going to Cuba, and "served as a mouthpiece for the oppressive Cuban government."

But her next comments were flat-out lies and projection.

Sanders continued, "He's not criticizing the president because he's against oppression. He's criticizing the president because he has terrible poll numbers and he is I think looking for some attention."

Senator Jeff Flake announced he would not seek re-election in October of 2017. Why would he care about poll numbers?

The Trump administration would call that "fake news."