Sarah Sanders Mocks Reporters Over 'Fake News Awards' While Denying Trump Bashes The Press

After denying Trump is attacking the free press, Sarah Huckabee Sanders then mocked the entire White House press corps by pretending they were nervously anxious to win one of his "fake news awards."

Sen. Jeff Flake's speech today that heavily criticized Trump for his constant attacks on the U.S. free press was all over the news today and when asked, Sarah Huckabee Sanders ridiculed him as an attention-seeker with low poll numbers, even though he's retiring.

She then tried to claim that Donald Trump and his administration welcomes the back-and-forth and is totally transparent.

Sanders said, "I think our position here at the White House is that we welcome access to the media every day. I'm standing right here taking questions. The president does so regularly and to act as if we're anything but open to that back-and-forth exchange is utterly ridiculous."

Who cares that almost every time Trump responds to the press or tweets, he makes sure to bash them, calling them liars and bringers of fake news.

Fox News' John Roberts followed up about Trump's "fake news awards."

"What's going on with what Senator McCain said and the awards?"

She replied, "I haven't had a chance to read all of what Senator McCain said."

"And the awards?"

"We'll keep you posted. it'll be something later today."

Another reporter said, "We'll be looking for that."

Sanders said, "I know you're all waiting to see if you are big winners, I'm sure."

What a sh*tty thing to say to the press after lying about how accessible the Trump administration is. A sh*tty thing from a sh*tty person.