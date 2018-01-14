White House Attempts To Gaslight The Wall Street Journal Over Trump Quote And It Doesn't Go Well

The Trump administration decided it would be a good idea to attack The Wall Street Journal for being "fake news" for accurately quoting what Trump said during an interview he gave them last week, and things went about as well as one would expect when they happen to have the whole thing recorded.

His gaslighting press secretary, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders posted this on Twitter yesterday:

Her boss went after them this morning on Twitter as well: Trump rips Wall Street Journal: I never said I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un:

President Trump on Sunday morning went after The Wall Street Journal, claiming he never said he had a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "The Wall Street Journal stated falsely that I said to them 'I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un' (of N. Korea)," Trump tweeted. "Obviously I didn’t say that. I said 'I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,' a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters...and they knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story. FAKE NEWS!" The Wall Street Journal stated falsely that I said to them “I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un” (of N. Korea). Obviously I didn’t say that. I said “I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018 ...and they knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018 His comments come after Trump reportedly said last week in an interview with the newspaper that he "probably" has a "very good relationship" with the North Korean leader.“ I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised.” When asked during the interview if he has spoken with Kim, Trump said he didn't want to comment.“

Sanders responded to her own tweet last night with a portion of the audio of the interview:

Here is the official audio showing WSJ misquoting @POTUS pic.twitter.com/wVwoafYkHg — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 14, 2018

Unfortunately for her, all it did was verify that the transcript is accurate. The WSJ responded by posting a portion of the audio on twitter as well along with a link to the entire transcript.

We have reviewed the audio from our interview with President Trump, as well as the transcript provided by an external service, and stand by what we reported. Here is audio of the portion the White House disputes. https://t.co/eWcmiHrXJg pic.twitter.com/bx9fGFWaPw — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 14, 2018

From their article: Transcript of Donald Trump Interview With The Wall Street Journal: