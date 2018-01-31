Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says Nancy Pelosi Should Smile More

You'd think she would have learned the lesson of Joe Scarborough and the #SmileForJoe hashtag.

Instead of lecturing 2 citizens @HillaryClinton needs 2 have conversation w/us. Modulate voice. Tell stories. Set hopes. Smile #DNCinPHL — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) July 29, 2016

@HillaryClinton was angry + defensive the entire time - no smile and uncomfortable - upset that she was caught wrongly sending our secrets. — Reince Priebus (@Reince) September 8, 2016

And now Sarah "So Happy In My Job I'm Gleeful" Huckabee Sanders has proven herself a very specific traitor to her gender.

On this morning's New Day, Chris Cuomo noted that Trump's State of the Union seemed directed to the Republican side of the audience, and that Nancy Pelosi looked very unhappy with the speech.

(Hey Chris, we all looked that way.)

So Miss Congeniality Sarah Huckabee Sanders went low. Very very low.

SANDERS: I think Nancy Pelosi looks like that all the time. I think she should smile a lot more often. I think the country would be better for it. She seems to kind of embody the bitterness that belongs in the Democrat party right now. I think last night was a good step forward. Hopefully they can let go of some of that. They need to decide Chris, do they love America more than they hate this President? And are they willing to put some of those differences aside, come together and do what’s right for this country?

Smile more.

Democrat Party.

Love America.

I can't wait for the next daily briefing when every single reporter in the room asks Sarah why she isn't SMILING MORE.

Yeah I went there. Sarah "I'm! So! Happy!" Huckabee Sanders can stuff it. pic.twitter.com/R9W0aNtf6E — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 31, 2018