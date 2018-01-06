Shocker! Clarke Caught Telling Lies!

If former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is known for one thing, it's his irresponsible rhetoric. The most recent and egregious example came just a few days ago when he managed to get himself suspended from Twitter for his tweets threatening violence against the media.

PolitiFact Wisconsin decided to join in on the fun and found this tweet from Uncle Ruckus, which he had made at the end of last year, making a wild and baseless accusation against Hillary Clinton:

LYING Lib media spreads FAKE NEWS about me and @realDonaldTrump to fool their liberal followers into believing LIES because as Mrs. Bill Clinton once said,

“Look, the average DEMOCRAT VOTER is just plain STUPID. They’re easy to manipulate.”

Classic! pic.twitter.com/8n5tIZKOcI — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

It didn't take much work for PolitiFact Wisconsin to find Clarke's pants were on fire:

The quote Clarke attributes to Clinton was among those featured in a March 2016 PolitiFact National article that was headlined, "7 Hillary Clinton quotes on the Internet that are complete fakes." Which doesn’t get Clarke’s claim off to a good start. The article said Snopes.com had debunked the alleged quote. The Snopes fact check, originally published in December 2015, rated the quote false, saying: This statement was not uttered by Hillary Clinton, nor was it published in the 2005 book Rewriting History by Dick Morris as something she ostensibly said. We found no record of this quote in any major publication or news account. In fact, the first mention of this item came in October 2015, more than a decade after Morris’ book was published, on a Tumblr page dedicated to generating fake Hillary Clinton quotes. In addition, Morris told us by email that the quote attributed to Clinton is "not true."

It's no wonder that Clarke is such a good fit for his current job working for POTUS (Piece Of Totally Useless Shit) Trump. They're practically twitter soulmates.