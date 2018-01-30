SOTU Twitter Response: Liar!
President Trump: “Just as I promised the American people from this podium 11 months ago, we enacted the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history.” https://t.co/bggeAIE8lP pic.twitter.com/mmkwAmp0Y5— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 31, 2018
It was a daunting task, but Twitter worked hard to document the atrocities (you can read the transcript here):
As Trump said "we sought to restore the bonds of trust between our citizens and our government," one Democrat very audibly said "Oh Jesus."
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 31, 2018
A headline from today that @realDonaldTrump won't highlight during the #SOTU...
USA TODAY: Harley-Davidson closing Kansas City plant as motorcycle sales fall
“The earnings drop came in part because of a charge associated with President Trump's tax cut.”https://t.co/Nxvucf6SO4
— Ohio Dems (@OHDems) January 31, 2018
Find somebody to look at you the way Paul Ryan looks at Trump: Adoringly, with a flicker of disdain showing through.
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) January 31, 2018
Excellent journalism here: Bloomberg finds Trump is taking credit for "killing" more than 100 regulations that were already dead under Obama, and counting Obama acts as his own deregulation achievement after making tiny tweaks: https://t.co/GeeK5uOR2P
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 30, 2017
Presidents don't typically applaud themselves during their speech. #SOTU #megalomaniac
— Ian Murphy (@Ian_Murphy) January 31, 2018
Neil Gorsuch looks ice cold as Trump brags about how he's reshaped the judiciary. #SOTU #TicTocNews pic.twitter.com/YMnVD9m8Gh
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 31, 2018
FWIW: Rand Paul was the last to get up to applaud the second time for the woman who saved lives during Hurricane Harvey. Smirked at Pat Toomey as he stood.
— Will Drabold (@WillDrabold) January 31, 2018
Trump now moving on to talking about how we all share one American flag, faith, family... and then he screeches out "IN GOD WE TRUST"
I know I'm harping on delivery but this man is perhaps the worst orator to ever deliver the SOTU.
A dead Gerald Ford could play to a tie here
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 31, 2018
Same. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/0AHUlUjErl
— Nicole Hickman James (@nicolejames) January 31, 2018
This is a significant stage-business point. Trump is clapping *into the microphone*, which is what you hear (and haven’t heard from other presidents). https://t.co/5Rfd2QFmRS
— James Fallows (@JamesFallows) January 31, 2018
Very strange to give themselves a standing O for making healthcare coverage out of reach for millions of people

— Jeff Lewis (@ChicagoPhotoSho) January 31, 2018
— Jeff Lewis (@ChicagoPhotoSho) January 31, 2018
We haven’t seen car companies building plants in the US in a long time? Really? You should visit the south!
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 31, 2018
Trump says he's calling on Congress to empower Cabinet secretaries the authority to fire employees who "undermine the public trust or fail the American people"
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 31, 2018
When Trump talks about eliminating regulations, remember:
- he blocked the rule against internet service providers selling your browsing history w/o telling you
- he made it legal to shoot hibernating bears
- he killed a rule against dumping coal waste in streams
— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) January 31, 2018
We do have the most beautiful auto workers. #SOTU
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018
“There has never been a better time to start living the American dream” is an odd line in a speech that proposes major restrictions on future immigration.
— Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) January 31, 2018
Trump: "African-American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded"
Congressional Black Caucus: pic.twitter.com/MSkfABOl3k
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 31, 2018
Pres. Trump claimed in #SOTU that the recent tax cuts were the largest in history. https://t.co/HooGMAsiv7
— CRFB.org (@BudgetHawks) January 31, 2018
One thing Trump won’t highlight in his #SOTU - his rollback of the regulations to prevent oil rig blowouts that caused the BP oil spill disaster. #ProgressNowSOTU pic.twitter.com/9zCGRTQRkI
— Progress Florida (@ProgressFlorida) January 31, 2018
While Trump talks about all Americans getting big tax breaks, remember that only 2% of Americans have received a “tax bill bonus.” #SOTU https://t.co/6H1SD9XVNj
— CAP Action (@CAPAction) January 31, 2018
According to prepared remarks, there will only be one mention of Puerto Rico. And we already passed it.
That's it. 30% of the island has no power and tomorrow FEMA is stopping aid delivery.#SOTU
— Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) January 31, 2018
“Beautiful clean coal” is also a stripper name. #SOTU
— Jeremy Dickey (@JeremyDDickey) January 31, 2018
REALITY CHECK: The #TrumpTaxScam was written by millionaires, for millionaires. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/eMiwZ0NhtZ
— Stand Up America (@StandUpAmerica) January 31, 2018
I’m here in Fall River at @dimanbengals watching the President’s #SOTU. Don’t forget to tune in after the speech as I deliver the Democratic #SOTUResponse. You can watch live on Facebook here: https://t.co/kB9dqy3oao pic.twitter.com/5pf16wHcb4
— Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) January 31, 2018
