Steve Bannon Leaves Breitbart

Steve Bannon has stepped down from Breitbart "News," according to reports. After the release of Michael Wolff's book, Bannon lost the support of his primary benefactor, Rebekah Mercer, who also funds Breitbart.

Bannon has nine lives, runs businesses with an abusive personality, and fancies himself a contrarian genius. He's screwed up a career at Goldman Sachs, one in Hollywood, and now fallen from chief political adviser in the White House who originally held a permanent seat on the National Security Council to pariah-at-large.

It couldn't happen to a nicer guy, but I'm sure there is some extremist billionaire out there with an agenda who will employ him for something. He can always start some new venture to gather even more data on people who are even more extreme than Breitbart readers.

Now that Bannon is gone, Breitbart should wither away and die too.