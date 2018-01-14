Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

What can I tell you, Dr. King, on the eve of the holiday to your contributions to this nation?

We have failed you.

We white Americans have defiled your message of equality and tolerance. And even though I doubt anyone who reads this site actually pulled the lever for Donald Trump, the fact remains that it is white people who have entirely forgotten your message.

And it's never been more apparent how white supremacy has taken over politics than it was this week.

But will the Sunday shows call it by its name? How about the content of the character of the entire Republican Party? Can we talk about that failing now?

