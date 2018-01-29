Trump's Claims On Economy? False!

CNN's New Day host Chris Cuomo went to the data about the 2017 U.S. economy, and outside of the stock market, found that all the boasts Trump has made are factually not true.

Cuomo opened up the segment by saying, "A little Monday morning dose of facts first, as caffeinated as coffee."

"[Trump] says that the recent success is all because of him, "Cuomo stated.

Conservatives have always wanted to turn our news delivery system into one of opinion so they can then fudge, shimmy, dance and outright lie. They want to hide what is not helpful to Trump and cover up what is actually transpiring in our country.

Luckily for now, we do have government agencies that deliver us real data.

While bragging about creating two million jobs, Cuomo said, "...that's not a great number. It sticks out as a low point."

"2014, 3 million jobs. 2015, 2.7 million jobs. 2016, 2.2 million jobs. notice how they're going down?"

"GDP, 3%. This is not true. How do we know? The Bureau of Economic analysis. The actual GDP, 2.3%. How does that line up? Average. Placers 2017, 11th in GDP growth out of the past 20 years."

Now that Trump is in and the unemployment rate is still low after he took office, his administration are happily using the same statistics President Obama did.

Remember when Trump told his minions that those numbers were phony?

"The phony unemployment rate. the unemployment rate is probably 20%. They say 5.3% unemployment, the number is probably 32%. When you hear 4.9 and 5% unemployment, the number is probably 28%, 29, as high as 35 -- "

You get the idea.