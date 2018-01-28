Trump Lashes Out At Jay-Z On Twitter After Rapper Says President's 'Shithole' Remarks Are 'Hurtful'

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter after the hip-hop legend blasted the president for calling African nations "shithole" countries.

During an interview with CNN that aired on Saturday, Jay-Z told host Van Jones that the comments had been "hurtful."

"Everyone feels anger, but after the anger it's really hurtful because he's looking down on a whole population of people and he's so misinformed because these places have beautiful people,"

On Sunday, Trump responded on Twitter by angrily pointing out the unemployment rate for African-Americans.

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

A recent NPR fact check found Trump's claim to be true, but noted: "And a big problem with that claim is that those rates had been falling for long before Trump took office, and their declines don't appear to have picked up speed. This implies that there's nothing specific that Trump did to change this rate."

Trump's tweet came just minutes after Fox & Friends mentioned Jay-Z's interview with CNN.