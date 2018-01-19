Trump Rails Against Laws Allowing Babies To Be 'Born In The Ninth Month' Of Pregnancy

During his speech to forced birth zealots at today's "Right to Life" March, Trump proved he didn't really give much of a care to what he was saying or whether he spoke correctly.

After celebrating the beautiful day all the hateful marchers had to spread their venom, Trump launched into the forced-birth blues, only he switched a word.

“Right now, a number of state laws allow a baby to be born from his or her mother’s womb in the ninth month. It is wrong. It has to change,” he proclaimed.

OH MY GOD, YOU GUYS. The law allows a baby to be BORN in the ninth month! Holy crap.

I'm assuming he really meant to use the word "torn" but he never corrected himself because why would he when he is the smartest, best, highest-scoring cognitive test taker on the planet? Really, why would he?

Meanwhile, those self-righteous sanctimonious crones and cronies he was speaking to have no problem with CHIP not being renewed or the government shutting down as long as they have a "president" who would gladly climb up into women's vaginas and put a padlock on them until they've been forced to give birth to a baby who will have no food, heat, housing or health insurance.

Trump wasn't even paying attention to what he was saying because he doesn't give a damn about women, babies or abortion. He's just a mouthpiece for the zealots.