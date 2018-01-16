WATCH: Amazing Firefighter Catches Baby Thrown From Third-Story Window

What a moment this is! As firefighters were battling an apartment fire in suburban Atlanta, firefighters caught children tossed from a third-floor window by their parents to save their lives.

"I started going up the ladder," she told reporters. "My plan was to actually get up on the balcony with them so that I could help them get on the ladder and have somebody else assist them down. But I got about halfway up there and here comes a baby down to my arms."

The parents threw one of their older children to a Capt. Scott Stroup, also caught in the video, and then they tossed their blanket-wrapped baby to Peckrul.

"That was the only thing running through my mind... 'Lord, let me catch this baby,'" Peckrul told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Sometimes when the bad news just rolls down in waves like it does, it's nice to be able to share one where a family of 8 children survives because of firefighters, heroes all.