C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Hookworms

By Dale Merrill

On their first new albums Leeds, UK combo Hookworms straddled a fence between post-punk squall and skittish psychedelia. Their third one, the freshly released Microshift, finds the psych side stepping a bit more towards the front.

It's not all about swirling guitars freakouts either as hypnotic loops and fluffy cloud synths get their chance to shine a lot on this go-round.

What are you listening to tonight?


Microshift
Artist: Hookworms
Comments

