C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Hookworms
On their first new albums Leeds, UK combo Hookworms straddled a fence between post-punk squall and skittish psychedelia. Their third one, the freshly released Microshift, finds the psych side stepping a bit more towards the front.
It's not all about swirling guitars freakouts either as hypnotic loops and fluffy cloud synths get their chance to shine a lot on this go-round.
What are you listening to tonight?
|Microshift
|
Artist: Hookworms
Price: $9.67
(As of 02/15/18 09:44 am details)
Comments