OOPS! FBI Did Not Lie To FISA Court, Nunes Just Didn't Notice The Footnotes

So now that President Hannity has done all the milking he can from the Nunes memo, we find out via New York Magazine that the four-alarm claim that the FBI lied to the FISA court is completely untrue.

The FBI did notify the FISA court of the "bias" in the source used to wiretap Carter Page. They did so in a footnote to their report, which Nunes (the third idiot Trump son) and the other Trump enablers failed to either notice or if they did notice, to divulge:

...the application to wiretap Page did disclose that one of the sources of intelligence to generate suspicion that Page might be acting illegally came from a political source. It was mentioned in a footnote on the FISA application. Nunes was asked about this on Fox & Friends. He did not deny the point. Instead he insisted that it wasn’t good enough because the disclosure was merely a footnote. “A footnote saying something may be political is a far cry from letting the American people know that the Democrats and the Hillary campaign paid for dirt that the FBI then used to get a warrant on an American citizen to spy on another campaign,” the distinguished Republican explained. Notice how “The FBI LIED about the Steele dossier” has been scaled back to, “The FBI did not highlight the truth about the Steele Dossier in the part of the application we bothered to read.” So now the main attack on the FBI is about font size.

Omg here we again about the size of things...crowd size, hugh ratings and now.....font size...have heard all now....well maybe not all😂 — 💙Nyctophilia💙 (@iyem1) February 6, 2018

How does he know about the font size on the applications? He doesn't have the clearance to see them. 🤷‍♀️ — BitRed (@bitred) February 6, 2018