Fox & Friends Loses It After Ivanka Is Compared To Kim Jong Un's Sister: 'It's The Most Insane Analogy'

The hosts of Fox & Friends on Sunday lashed out at the "media" for making comparisons between the sister of North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un and the daughter of Donald Trump.

Multiple segments on the Fox News morning show took aim at outlets like The Washington Post and CNN, which pointed out similarities between Ivanka Trump and Kim Yo Jong.

The Post, for example, quoted former Korean analyst at the CIA Sue Mi Terry, who called Kim Yo Jong “the Ivanka Trump of North Korea."

"South Korean television drew that exact parallel, noting that Kim Jong Un had sent his sister to the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympic Games, while President Trump was sending his daughter to the closing," the paper observed.

"It's unbelievable," Fox & Friends co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy gasped on Sunday.

"Ivanka is in the White House working for paid leave, tax cuts," co-host Pete Hegseth opined. "This is what she's 'complicit' in, in the White House? Whereas the sister of Kim Jong Un, whether she wanted to be or not, [is] complicit in the murderous starvation regime of her brother who suppresses her people to seek nuclear weapons to threaten the entire world. I don't know if she's happy or not. I hope she defects."

"That's the message we should have," he insisted. "But it's amazing. It's the 'Never Trump', the hate Trump media will find every angle it can, it's unbelievable."

"You get the feeling that they hate Trump more than they hate North Korea and all the atrocities that are going on there," Campos-Duffy chimed in. "It's not just that they're normalizing North Korea, they're trying to find some sort of connection. We've heard it before from the media, 'Donald Trump is like a dictator.' It's the most insane analogy because, if anything, this is a president who's been trying to take power away from centralized government and give it back to the people."

"Absolutely," Hegseth agreed.