Aww look at Donnie fawning over a love note from Kim!

A very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made! pic.twitter.com/6NI6AqL0xt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2018

And of course, Twitter responded, apparently well aware that Kim Jong-un visited a potato farm rather than meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Oh and he's not abandoning their nuclear program, despite the love notes and handshakes.

Lovey!!!

A very nice note? What are you, twelve? pic.twitter.com/3dZ9BRahI3 — Frances Langum (@bluegal) July 12, 2018

In spite of a lifetime spent as a con man, you really are an easy mark. — #Resist Trumpism (@TrumpsBane) July 12, 2018

I can't read Korean, so I'm relying on the translated copy. I don't see anything about nuclear missiles or denuclearization. Am I missing it? Was it #LostInTranslation? — Chet Powell (@ChetPowell) July 12, 2018

You're just giddy he called you "Your Excellency" five times in a four paragraph letter which doesn't actually say anything of substance.



Pathetic. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) July 12, 2018