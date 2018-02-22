GOP Congresswoman Claims 'Most Mass Murderers Often End Up Being Democrats'

Claudia Tenney looks nice enough in her photo, doesn't she? She looks like nice young mom of a Marine, but she's a total unhinged wingnut.*

After Trump's State of the Union address, Tenney called Democrats "un-American" and also that they "don't love their country."

Yesterday while discussing the Parkland, Florida shooting on a podcast, Tenney dropped a Big Lie into the conversation.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of politics in it,” the congresswoman told the “Focus on the State Capitol” podcast hosted by Fred Dicker. “And it’s interesting that so many of these people that commit the mass murders end up being Democrats, but we don’t want to, the media doesn’t talk about that either.”

A furor ensued, forcing Tenney's campaign to clarify her remarks. She claims that her comments were made “in response to a question about the failure to prosecute illegal gun crime,” a sin she attributes to...Democrats?

The audio is above. You make your own judgment.

“I am fed up with the media and liberals attempting to politicize tragedies and demonize law-abiding gun owners and conservative Americans every time there is a horrible tragedy,” Tenney said in a statement. “I will continue to stand up for law-abiding citizens who are smeared by anti-gun liberal elitists.”

Hey, Claudia. I'm fed up with children and teachers being massacred in History class. What are you going to do about the white boy in Florida or the white man in Florida or the white kid in Tucson who had legally purchased weapons and used those weapons of death to kill innocents in a school, at a concert, at a town hall meeting? Hmmmm.

The rhetoric doesn't fly anymore. It rings hollow. All the ridiculous claims of "good guys with a gun" doesn't mean a thing when children are strewn in pools of their own blood, futures gone, lives snuffed, leaving nothing but emotional carnage in the wake of these violent sprees.

In 1971, an angry young man took a gun away from a "good guy with a gun" -- a security guard at a Downtown Los Angeles facility. That angry young man killed six people over the next three days, one of whom was my grandfather. It was terrible. It made the front page of the Los Angeles Tiimes.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Can you imagine what the outcome would have been like if that angry young man had an AR-15 back then? It wouldn't have been six people shot and shoved in the back of their trunks. It would have been tens or hundreds of people sprayed with random bullets because people like Claudia Tenney are so committed to their delusion that they're willing to sacrifice hundreds of American lives on the 2nd Amendment cross.

*Edited to clarify that Tenney is the mother of a Marine, not a former Marine.