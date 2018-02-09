Fox News Poised To Ignore The Democratic Intel Memo

Even Brian Williams noticed that the Democratic Memo (UPDATE: or maybe a letter about the memo, or maybe a memo about the letter about the memo, who knows in this White House?) rebutting the "blockbuster" (yeah) memo by Devin Nunes is likely to be released by Trump this weekend...

...and Fox News will not give that document one moment of notice.

Suprisingly, The 11th Hour noticed and Brian Williams name-checked Fox.

BRIAN WILLIAMS: There is an excitement gap between the Republican and the Democratic memo. We should be candid and say Fox News kind of rolled out a campaign of coverage aimed at getting the Republican memo revealed. I looked up three separate occasions tonight. I saw them doing "Macy's selling hijabs," the Clintons and the Uranium One "scandal." And most recently as we were coming on air, "Confederate monuments in New Orleans." BRIAN BENNETT, White House Correspondent, LA Times: Well, if you look at these two memos and how they have come out to the public, I mean you can see that there is a masterful disinformation campaign that has been waged here. You had the news cycle dominated last week by the Republican memo: articles and articles written about what it might say. It will kind of send a letter to Congress to allow that memo to be released tomorrow or Saturday. ...

More like this, please. It's essential that we turn the camera around and look at what Fox News is pushing as the Republican narrative not only to Republican voters, but Republican members of Congress, and of course, President Executive Time.