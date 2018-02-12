Jeff Sessions Warns Against Eroding 'Anglo-American Heritage Of Law Enforcement'

Earlier today, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III strayed from his script to admonish his audience at the National Sheriffs' Association to always protect and be mindful of the potential to erode white folks' policing.

"The office of Sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement, " Sessions said. "We must never erode this historic office."

Sessions' prepared remarks did not mention eroding this historic office or singing the praises of "Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement," a reference to the origin of the word sheriff in medieval England.

Social media raised their collective eyebrows at the obvious racism, because the entire speech was a veiled slap at Black Lives Matter and the social justice movement, right alongside the immigration activists fighting for the lives of good people ripped away from their families by ICE.

In addition to celebrating Anglo-American sheriffs, Session bemoaned the rise of violent crime and drugs, vowing, "We will not cede one community, one block, or one street corner to violent thugs or poison peddlers."

Sessions made no mention of gun dealers and traffickers, however.

Not to leave Black Lives Matter as the only group alluded to, he also invoked MS-13, the meanest, vilest, most brutal Latino gang in the country. "We secured the convictions of nearly 500 human traffickers and 1,200 gang members, and worked with our international allies to arrest or charge more than 4,000 MS-13 members," he bragged.

He also moaned about sanctuary cities being safe harbor for MS-13, claiming that El Salvador is "trying to send younger and more violent gang members to the United States to replenish their depleted ranks."

Whether Sessions just meant to reach back to some magical medieval time when white sheriffs roamed the white land and saved damsels in distress or had the more immediate goal of shooting out hate for people of color with his "Anglo-American sheriffs" remark is irrelevant.

His entire speech oozed racism and white supremacy from beginning to end. The mention of Anglo-American sheriffs was just an exclamation point.