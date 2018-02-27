Mike's Blog Round Up

By Susan of Texas
Mike's Blog Round Up

Beat the Press: David Brooks says we live in the best of all possible worlds

Naked Capitalism: building a dystopia to control low-wage workers

Truthout: Blue Cross pushed its executives to donate to a Michigan Democrat running for governor who doesn’t support single payer.

Gin and Tacos: We don’t have to live like this

Ian Welsh: being happy in difficult times

Bonus Track: HistoryExtra: Women boxers in the 18th century, including “the famous ass-woman of Stowe Newington”

