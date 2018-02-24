Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude

Echidne of the Snakes - fake news can kill;

Feministing - to fight harassment, learn how to break up;

Homeless on the High Desert - climate change is here, snowflakes ...

Liberal Values - Billy Graham: anti-Semite and homophobe;

The New York Crank - will the kids' crusade against gun violence work?

Steve in Manhattan blogs at stinque.com and wishes you a saner week than this past one ...

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).


