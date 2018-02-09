Report: John Kelly Has Offered To Resign

Breaking news on Friday regarding more insanity in the West Wing. ABC News is reporting that John Kelly has told Donald Trump in the last 24 hours that he is "willing to resign" after news broke about his disastrous handling of the domestic violence abuse allegations regarding Trump's secretary, Rob Porter.

ABC reports that Trump is furious, although it isn't clear if he is mad about the allegations or the fact that they came out and he had to let a trusted aide go. I suspect it is more the latter, which means his anger at Kelly is probably about the fact that he wasn't able to contain the situation and make it go away. Trump doesn't care about allegations of mistreatment of women. After all, this is a man who allegedly sexually assaulted over 20 women himself.

So what happens if Kelly resigns? The search for a third Chief of Staff would begin. ABC further reported that a longtime friend of Trump, Tom Barrack, was "approached" about the position. Barrack declined. Other possible replacements could be Gary Cohn, Mick Mulvaney and Mark Meadows.

The White House is denying that Kelly offered to resign, saying: "General Kelly has not offered his resignation to the President." But we all know that these kind of statements have little bearing on what is actually going on in the White House.