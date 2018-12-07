SCOOP: John Kelly To Resign This Time. No, Really.

CNN's John Berman announced some breaking news on New Day this morning.

"Big news coming out of the White House. A shake-up of the highest order involving one of the president's top advisers. Let's go straight to CNN White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins live in Washington with this breaking news," Berman said.

Wait, what? What's different this time?

"We are expecting John Kelly to resign in the coming days. That's the mood in the White House because President Trump and his chief of staff, though they are 17 months into what has been a very tumultuous relationship, the relationship has deteriorated so greatly where John Kelly's job security has been seen as permanently endangered, and right now the president and his chief of staff are not on speaking terms," Collins said.

"It's believed John Kelly could resign in the coming days, and they are preparing for a staff shake-up if that occurs, because it will ask questions like who will replace John Kelly, and are the loyalists to John Kelly going to leave and follow him out the door of the White House."

She went on to describe their relationship as a "love-hate relationship," but said things are much worse now. Collins also said that Mike Pence aide Nick Ayers is in the running -- but some West Wing insiders don't want him.

"I have been told by people who know John Kelly well and know the president well, that it's no longer a sustainable relationship."

Berman wanted to know why this was any different.

"The difference is, John Kelly and President Trump are not speaking," she said. "Maybe it just seems to be a petty disagreement, but when the president is not speaking to his own chief of staff, that's a problem. And right now President Trump and other aides inside the West Wing fully realize they have a difficult two years ahead of them, especially when Democrats take over the House, the level of oversight they're going to brandish, they know they need to have everything together running that West Wing. That is why people feel it is different this time and this could be when John Kelly is actually going to leave the West Wing."

Oh well, one less white nationalist in the White House. So sad! But on one level, I can feel his pain. We've all had those jobs I describe as "white knuckle" jobs -- because your hands are tightly grabbing on the steering wheel while you're trying to work up the nerve to go inside. Good Boss or Evil Boss?

The answer with Trump is, Evil Boss. Always. And now, every single person working close to him will soon be forced to cough up hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees, because Everything Trump Touches Dies.