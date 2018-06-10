John Kelly: White House 'A Miserable Place To Work'

Donald Trump's chaotic behavior is taking a toll on his Chief of Staff and everybody else that comes into contact with him at the White House.

Trump's one governing principle is to attack and criticize every country, leader, political rival, investigator, cabinet member and media outlet he comes in contact with who does not continually kiss his ring. And he revels in the wake he leaves behind him.

NY Times reports:

But back home, he left behind a West Wing where burned-out aides are eyeing the exits, as the mood in the White House is one of numbness and resignation that the president is growing only more emboldened to act on instinct alone.

-- Several high-profile aides, including John F. Kelly, the president’s chief of staff, and Joe Hagin, a deputy of Mr. Kelly’s, are said to be thinking about how much longer they can stay. Last week, Mr. Kelly told visiting senators that the White House was “a miserable place to work,” according to a person with direct knowledge of the comment.

The report says that Trump would rather talk to sycophants like Corey Lewandowski than those that try to give him more prudent advice. And since embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt is one of those sycophants - Trump has refused to fire him.

Trump should move the Fox and Friends couch into the Oval office already.