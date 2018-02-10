Richard Painter: 'If They Throw Out Every Wife Beater Or Collaborator, They'd Have A Thin Staff'

By Susie Madrak
20 hours ago by Heather
up

On HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher last night, former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter responds to the news about recent firings in the Trump administration -- both Rob Porter and speechwriter David Sorenson -- with a classic quip.

"It's a very difficult situation for this White House," Painter said.

"If they were to throw out everyone who was either a wife beater or a collaborator with the Russians, you might have a thin staff."

"He wouldn't get a quorum, is that what you're saying? Wouldn't get enough for a basketball game." Maher said.

Journalist April Ryan also said Trump's chief of staff John Kelly was "Trump's brother from another mother."

(Let's not forget that Steve Bannon was also accused of beating his wife.)

Anyway, enjoy!


Comments

