Slick Santorum Wants To Change Gun Control Topic To... Absent Fathers

There are better ways to start the week than having to discuss any topic at all with slippery Rick Santorum, but Chris Cuomo does his best, especially after Santorum kept insisting the real problem was "fatherless homes."

"What you saw in the CNN town hall meeting is a much broader assault on the purchase and ownership of weapons. That's something that we have to be very, very careful of doing. The reality is guns save a lot of lives in this country," Santorum said.

"In fact, the debate is being had, is something we need to have. Whether we should have people in schools who are there to protect people. and more than maybe just one security agent. That's another important debate. We have all sorts of protection for people in vulnerable situations."

Santorum claimed that gun-free school zones "send up an arrow, neon arrow to these places to killers who want to kill people."

Cuomo pointed out that school shootings are a small percentage of gun crime and a small percentage of mass shootings. "It is schools, true. Although they have a much lower incidence. Is it movie theaters, concerts, stores? Mass shootings happen everywhere. It's an article of convenience to say if you just give teachers guns, there goes your school shooting program. it is disingenuous, Rick. you know the numbers," he said.

"You need to make sure you don't have soft targets. When movie theaters say people with concealed carry can't take their guns in," Santorum said. "It would be good there if people could respond the a shooter." (Because people creating crossfire in a darkened movie theater is so safe!).

"We have to think anew -- for example, the Sandy Hook shooter, according to all the evidence I've seen, drove past the high school to the elementary school because the high school was known to have someone there who could actually fire back."

Santorum keeps trying to change the subject, and Cuomo keeps bringing it back. Watch.