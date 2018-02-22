WATCH: Seb Gorka Physically Threatens Reporter At CPAC

By Frances Langum
NOTE: Seb Gorka says the F-word in this post/video. Use your best judgment at work.

Gee, Seb Gorka confirms everything I already thought about him. He's a bully, and there are very good reasons why he was ousted from the White House as an impossible case when it comes to getting a security clearance. I wonder if he was representing himself as being on staff at Fox News at CPAC.

I wonder about his outstanding warrant in Hungary for firearms abuse, too.

The reporter is Mediaite's Caleb Ecarma, with whom Gorka has a "history":

To clarify those not following the feud, Gorka recently challenged the Mediaite reporter to a duel over email after Ecarma mocked his Mustang on Twitter. The proposed fight started as a proposed debate — before derailing, thanks to Gorka’s flair — and at CPAC on Thursday, Ecarma said he followed up with the Fox News analyst about the debate over Trump’s policies.


