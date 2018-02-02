When RWNJ Joe Walsh Calls Devin Nunes A 'Partisan Hack'

Sure, many outlets are going to say "even Joe Walsh!?" but here's the deal: Joe Walsh is taking a page out of

"Newt Gingrich's how to stay relevant in Cable News Playbook."

Think for two minutes about what everyone is talking about and then say something outrageous about that topic.

For Newt, it's always the "blame liberals" schtick.

Newt takes whatever Fox is currently outraged about and blames liberals/Democrats for it. That's his "one weird trick" to getting endless bookings on cable news. Do a Google News search for "Newt Gingrich blames" << in quotes. Here's some results. pic.twitter.com/Po5TJOKYyE — Frances Langum (@bluegal) December 9, 2017

For Joe Walsh today's Nunes fake bombshell brought an opportunity to get on TV and into the oped pages of Wapo. Presenting former (as in kicked out by his embarrassed constituents) Congressman Joe Walsh in "Devin Nunes is acting like a partisan hack. That’s just how I remember him.":

I served in Congress with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.). Based on my experience working with him, nothing about the way he’s behaving now as chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence — overseeing part of the so-called Russia-Trump investigation — is particularly shocking. The Nunes I knew was a purely partisan animal. When it comes to exercising good judgment and discharging his duties in service of the Constitution, he’s just not up to the task... He’s supposed to be sorting out a high-stakes national security crisis, not scoring political points. I’m a Trump supporter, and I’m definitely no fan of Rice, but if Nunes can’t keep his eye on the ball, he shouldn’t be running any part of the investigation, and he shouldn’t be chairman.

And that gets him a spot on CNN, where he is a paid contributor.

Nice work if you can get it.