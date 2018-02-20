The Worst News For Trump Yet - Mueller Researching Manafort's Russia Ties

It's all about "Follow the Money." And Paul Manafort has plenty.

The latest indictment from the Mueller Probe involves a lawyer named Alex van der Zwaan, who allegedly lied to the FBI about text messages.

But the bombshell in today's indictment is that it pertains to Paul Manafort, and his work against a pro-West woman politician named Yulia Tymoshenko. Tymoshenko campaigned for office in the Ukraine on a platform of getting Russian money, Putin money, out of Ukrainian elections. Manafort worked for Tymoshenko's opponent, using the catch-phrase, get this:

"Lock Her Up."

Alex Van Der Zwaan has been charged with making false statements to federal authorities about conversations related to a report he helped prepare for the "Lock Her Up" trial of Ukrainian politician, Yulia Tymoshenko.



Previously: pic.twitter.com/vh59DxSmqg — Richard Hine (@richardhine) February 20, 2018

And watch the video above at the 41-second-mark, as MSNBC's Ken Delaney reads off Tymoshenko's name from the indictment information.

Was that a "Whoa!" or a "Wow!" from Malcolm Nance?

The reason Malcolm Nance was wowed by that name, is the whole issue with Tymoshenko is from 2010, years before Manafort became Trump's campaign manager or had any inkling he would help Trump become President. Nance announces that this proves that Mueller:

MALCOLM NANCE: "...is going back to the very beginning, of Russian money, channeled through the Ukraine, through the present government at that time, running in opposition to Yulia .... All I can say is this, that guy (Mueller) is going for every dollar, which Moscow may have originally funded through Manafort, from the beginning of this thing. He's not starting with the 2016 election at all! He's scrubbing this man's past to the Kremlin! And he is going to work his way up to the election! And I think we're going to be seeing (chuckles) They're going after lawyers, that were associated with Gates.

They're going after lawyers, including Paul Manafort's daughter? Who worked at the same law firm as the indicted lawyer, the firm which wrote an "independent" report exonerating the pro-Putin Ukranian perpetrator of the "Lock Her Up" campaign. The plot is very very thick, folks.

⁉️WHAT⁉️



Manafort’s daughter was an unemployed former intern👉🏼suddenly got a job at Skadden *a month before* the Tymoshenko report was released in 2012👉🏼worked at Skadden until October 2016, a month before the election.🧐



h/t @PatriotLouUSAhttps://t.co/owbtdgvqZc pic.twitter.com/FzsRX5zANP

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) February 20, 2018

Also, Manafort's daughter was a Skadden Associate when Manafort engaged Skadden to produce the 'independent report' clearing Yanokovych of railroading Tymoshenko. — Rick Petree (@RickPetree) February 20, 2018

In Alex Van Der Zwaan deal, "Person A" is probably Manafort. Alex has interesting connections:



-Worked in the same law firm as Manafort's daughter

-Son-in-law of oligarch German Khan, head of Alfa Bank (remember the servers?)



Mueller's leaning hard to get Manafort to play ball. https://t.co/vPDPV7zFwb — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) February 20, 2018

And don't get me started about the MONEY.

Paul Manafort is SOOOOO Screwed: He’s Now Under Scrutiny For $40 Million In “Suspicious” Transactions#TraitorManafort https://t.co/z8zFTEIrM0 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 20, 2018

Apparently Manafort - who in 2016 was in dire financial straits after losing a lucrative gig in Ukraine - offered his services to Trump for free.... and then immediately reached out to a Russian oligarch he owed millions offering to leverage his position to pay off the debt. pic.twitter.com/4Wqi48GMYH — the aeroplane (@toaeroplano) February 20, 2018

Manafort is going down. He'll either go to jail or flip on Trump. And watch the video to the end if you don't know that Manafort moved money through Bank of Cyprus which had Trump's Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on the board, etc. etc. etc.

Drain the Swamp!