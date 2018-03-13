Trump Continues His Decline With Rambling, Incoherent Comments About 'See-Through Walls'

Donald Trump's ability to stay on message, speak clearly and grasp reality continues to elude him. If any of us saw our parent or grandparent decompensating at this rapid pace, we would set up an appointment with a neurologist immediately. Unfortunately, the Trump kids are more concerned with wealth and power to put their father's medical needs first. So, Donald Trump retains control of the nuclear football and we, the American people, are being held hostage by an emotional, volatile madman.

Today, Donald Trump visited California to view prototypes of The Wall and he gave a speech that just sad.

Here is what I heard - rapid speech, panic, distorted thinking, delusions and paranoia.

TRUMP: It worked 95% and they could get over those walls easily. For the people who say no wall, if you didn't have walls over here you wouldn't even have a country. The state of California is begging us to build walls in certain areas. They don't tell you that. We said we won't do it without the whole wall. People are complaining. People are pouring...they don't talk about that. You have to have see through. You have to know what's on the other side of the wall...You could be two feet way from a criminal cartel and don't even know they're there. Now we have equipment to take care of that, x-ray equipment, et cetera. What do you think about the importance of see through? BORDER PATROL GUY: When I have a see through wall, sir, I know what's approaching before it approaches. We have great partners in Mexico with law enforcement on that side. I can call them for assistance. I don't get the opportunity to get ahead of a threat if I can't see the approach. TRUMP: And what's the danger of not having the see through. BORDER PATROL GUY: We found smugglers were using the fence to hide behind, rocking our agents or large groups of people and narcotics and rush across the border quickly. TRUMP: If you have a very sturdy fence. first thing I notice, look how many holes are in the fence. They fix the holes. They patch it with more fence. If you take a look at the fence, it's a very powerful fence. not doing the trick. They're patching holes all the time. Hundreds of holes cut in and patched. It's not strong enough. It's not the right idea. For those people if you don't have a wall system we're not a country. They have the cartels, fighting the cartels. nobody ever fought them like we fight them. We fight them hard. Tt would be bedlam I imagine.

So we're looking at the walls where you have some -- really some see-through capability. if you don't have some see through it's a problem.

This man lives in a world where the cartel is around every corner, gunmen are storming every school, drug dealers need to be shot on sight. He thinks, no, he believes, that he alone can save us with more guns, bigger walls, death penalty for any charges. This man, who avoided the draft 5 times because his feet hurt, a man who has never shot a gun - this coward thinks he knows what is best to save us all.

A mother fcking wall, as Vicente Fox would say. Can we build a wall around Donald Trump? A see through wall? A big, beautiful wall? I bet Mexico would pay for that.

(Ed. note - Karoli): Right on cue, a mob of Trump supporters destroys the Mexican flag while shouting "Fck Mexico" at the top of their lungs.

First they came for Mexico...