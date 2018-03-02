FAIL: Ben Carson And Scott Pruitt Attempt Damage Control

Some in Trump World can be shamed, at least temporarily. Remember Ben Carson's furniture purchase?

Politico:

HUD Secretary Ben Carson will cancel an order for a $31,561 dining set after the cost of the furniture drew criticism. "At the request of the Secretary, the agency is working to rescind the order for the dining room set," HUD spokesman Raphael Williams told POLITICO Thursday. The agency's purchase of chairs, a table and hutch for Carson's office came to light after a whistleblower complaint about the secretary's redecorating budget. Carson eventually spent $3,373 to replace the drapes in his office and replaced some of his furniture with upholstered chairs and sofas stored in HUD's basement.

Remember EPA Chief Scott Pruitt's addiction to flying first class? He has promised that his next flight will be in coach. Yeah.

"What I've told them going forward is this: There's a change occurring. You're going to accommodate the security threats as they exist. You're going to accommodate those in all ways — alternate ways — up to and including flying coach, and that's going to happen on my very next flight," he said.

Note that's not a promise to always fly coach or to return any monies spent flying first class in the past.

Drain the swamp much?