Fox Business Guest Says Parkland Kids Acting Like They're 'Bulletproof'

The attack on the Parkland kids continues unabated on Fox and Fox Business News. They don't know what they're doing, they're too young to vote so why should they try to make laws?, they're being manipulated by outside groups, they're drunk on being media darlings, other kids with alternative viewpoints (massacres are good?) aren't being heard. Yadda yadda yadda.

Here, Lou Dobbs and company hit every cliché in the book to discredit them

Absolutely vile.

DOM GIORDANO: That's what the march is gonna be about tomorrow, Lou. As you know, I'm an educator, and I see these kids, the Parkland kids, a couple of them are out of control.

LOU DOBBS (HOST): Isn't that disgusting? I mean, we're tuning in to high school assemblies, to get the aggregated wisdom of 18-year-olds. I mean, this is really --

GINA LOUDON: Who by their own words, Lou, say that they shouldn't be able to own guns even though they can go to war but they think that they should be able to make laws. None of this makes any sense at all. And the very fact that we are giving such gravitas to people who just -- they haven't had enough life experience, yet, Lou, to be experts on much of anything yet. And I don't think -- it's not insulting them to say that.

[...]

GIORDANO: I have to say too, Lou, as an educator, there's a couple of these kids that are just rude in the way that they proceed here, as if they are bulletproof, so to speak. But the media is almost laundering their own opinions through these kids.

DOBBS: Let's find another -- let's find another noun next time. (chuckling)

GIORDANO: Well, I -- I caught myself in that.