Geraldo Rivera Outrages Fox Viewers By Explaining Why Austin Bomber Is Likely A Conservative

Fox News guest host Geraldo Rivera on Tuesday suggested that a bomber targeted Austin, Texas because it is one of the most liberal cities in the state.

Hours after the bomber allegedly blew himself up, Rivera speculated that he may have chosen Austin because it is a sanctuary city or because the number of liberals who live there.

"One point I want to make about Austin, Texas particularly because I believe there is in the location, in the nexus of these crimes, there is some explanation," Rivera said. "Austin is not only the capitol of Texas, it's also the hub of the main campus of the University of Texas. It is a dot of deep blue in a sea of red. A very liberal town. They want to keep Austin weird -- that's one of their slogans."

"So there was a lot of attention to this liberal island in a conservative sea," he continued. "That might have had something to do with his choice of targets and the timing of these."

Rivera's analysis did not go over well with Fox News viewers, who lashed out on Twitter.

OMG @GeraldoRivera seriously “maybe the bomber had a beef against sanctuary cities?!” 🤨 You have one-track mind. Don’t know how our genius #POTUS can be friends with you. Such a simple mind 🤦🏼‍♀️#AustinBombings #BREAKING — LatinaForTrump ❤️🇺🇸 (@latinafortrump_) March 21, 2018

very sad that Gerardo Rivera, in the fair and balance channel and before any investigation is done, suggested that the bomber maybe choose Austin since there there is a ,blue, liberal college, — Claudia Clara Maria (@nassurelo) March 21, 2018

geraldo making assumptions about dead suspect is about as credible as his past incorrect assumptions, let L.E. complete investigation, we want facts not guesses — A.Edward (@greencane654) March 21, 2018

Aaaaaaand @GeraldoRivera just suggested bomber might have been attacking 'Austin Liberals' for their liberalness. — Brett Fleming (@LCCrusader) March 21, 2018

Very irresponsible of @GeraldoRivera to speculate on motive like that. The country is so racially/politically divided, and snap judgements like that, presented as almost fact, can be dangerous. @foxandfriends #AustinBombings

Geraldo basically blaming a conservative for the bombing. Who knows? Just wait and see what this delusional person was up to. #AustinBombings — JMatt (@jmatteso1303) March 21, 2018

. @FoxNews Did Geraldo just insinuate a Trump supporter did this to target a blue city? 😳 — 🍀☘️TrumpsAmericaPhD (@irshroz) March 21, 2018

Geraldo Rivera now inferring the bomber was former military and ultra right wing. Says bomber may have been motivated by the left nature of Austin



Except it began during SXSW and he never bombed that — ThunderB (@ThunderB) March 21, 2018