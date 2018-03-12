GOP's Kevin McCarthy: Trump Calling Chuck Todd 'Son Of A Bitch' Is A Way To Stop NoKo Missiles

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Monday attributed President Donald Trump's success with North Korea to his penchant for using vulgar language.

During an interview on CNBC, host Andrew Ross Sorkin noted that Trump had recently called NBC host Chuck Todd a "son of a bitch."

"Is that acceptable?" Sorkin wondered.

"Is president Trump than the candidate that he ran [as]?" McCarthy replied.

"That's not the question," Sorkin insisted.

"So if you're questioning did his character change," McCarthy continued, "no, the American public knew this going in. Does that mean somebody has to agree with somebody 100 percent of the time? No. We're separate but co-equal."

"This man is no different from what he ran as and that's what the American people voted for," the Majority Leader said. "You're going to pick that part off but are you going to spend any time when you criticized him for dealing with North Korea differently? And what's the outcome? How many lives is that going to save?"

McCarthy agreed that his children shouldn't hear Trump calling anyone a "son of a bitch."

"But I definitely don't want my children to see any missiles coming from North Korea," he insisted. "And I'm going to give him a lot of credit for that. And maybe his personality was a little different, but I've watched those personalities in the past that said all the right things and North Korea is still developing a weapon."