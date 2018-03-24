Hope For The Future: Faces Of The #MarchForOurLives

By Susie Madrak

My heart is so full today, to see these kids stand up and speak out. For the first time, I am hopeful that one day, this shameless gun worship will be seen for the aberration it is. Even Taylor Swift, a celebrity who's notorious for avoiding political stands, announced a donation today to March for Our Lives and said, "No one should have to go to school in fear."

The kids are our hope for the future, and they are awake now all over the world:

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV