Huckabee Sanders Lies: 'North Korea Agreed To De-Nuclearize'

By now, White House reporters should have learned to expect lies out of Sarah Huckabee Sanders and prepare to counter them, but instead we just get more lies, unchallenged.

Unsurprisingly, Huckabee Sanders did not want to answer any questions about Stormy Daniels, cutting reporters off with a "I've said everything I'm going to say about that."

Compliant reporters then stuck to the Trump script and started asking questions about the topic du jour, the North Korean non-agreement to do anything other than prop Trump up and make him look good.

Huckabee Sanders was asked, by a reporter "Why did the president accept this invitation without any pre-conditions?"

"That is something that we'll continue pushing for," Sanders replied.

BUT...here comes the Big Lie.

"Let's not forget that the North Koreans did promise something," she insisted. "They promised to denuclearize."

No, they didn't. North Korea promised no such thing. Nothing of the sort. Here's a Politico article saying South Korea SAYS North Korea will TALK about it. That's quite a difference, not to mention that it's a game of Telephone intended to distract from other stories.

She doubled down on it later in the press conference, but no one followed up on it, not really.

The announcement from the White House was simply that they had agreed to talks at a place, time and date to be determined in the future. They certainly did not agree to de-nuclearize.

It makes a nice headline, but it's a lie. Let's see some challenges to her lies in real time, please.

UPDATE: Sigh.