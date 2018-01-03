Huckabee Sanders Blames Obama For Trump's North Korea Nuclear War Tweet

If the White House Press Secretary serves as the voice for the president, Lyin' Trump could have no better one than Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Hoo boy, she's got the whole lying thing down pat.

When asked about Trump's bizarre tweet about North Korea, Huckabee Sanders had the typical response.

First, blame Obama. To a question about whether a tweet like Trump's helped, Shuckabee shot back, "I think what didn't help was the complacency and silence of the previous administration."

Oh. Thanks, Obama, for not getting us nuked. Much appreciated.

But wait, there's more. "This is a president who leads through strength and he's going to do that and he's going to focus on everything that he can do in order to keep Americans safe and he's not going to be pushed around by the leader of North Korea."

No, instead he will apparently publicly waggle his private parts in Kim Jong Un's general direction and brag about the size of his button, as if this is somehow also Obama's fault.

Huckabee Sanders went on to "DC-ify" her statement, reiterating policy as though it is somehow perfectly normal to threaten another nation on social media as long as policy exists.

NBC News Kristen Welker was not going to let it go.

"You just said that people should question the mental fitness of Kim Jong-Un. isn't it dangerous for the president to be taunting him on Twitter," she asked. (Duh, Kristen, yes.)

"I don't think that it's taunting to stand up for the people of this country," Sarah replied with a disingenuous toss of her head. "What's dangerous is to ignore the continued threats."

And then, as if to make the circle complete, she once again blamed Obama, lamenting that if he had just "dealt with North Korea, dealt with Iran instead of sitting by doing nothing we wouldn't have to clean up their mess now."

Um. Okay, Sarah. If you say so. It's a huge fat glaring lie, but if you insist.

They went back and forth on whether a tweet about the bigger button is a good idea or not before Sarah pronounced Welker "disingenuous" for limiting it down to one tweet.

Placing an exclamation point on it, she scolded Welker. "The president is well aware how the process works, and what the capacity of the United States is, and i can tell you it's greater than that of North Korea."

There were no questions in the briefing about money laundering or Fusion GPS, though.

Mission accomplished.