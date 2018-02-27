Huckabee Sanders Blames Obama For Trump's Failure To Order Retaliatory Action Against Russia

Earlier today, Admiral Mike Rogers testified that the administration has not ordered him to take action against Russia for their interference in our elections, nor have they given any orders with regard to the upcoming midterms.

Jonathan Karl tried to get some follow-up information from Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the White House briefing, but soon discovered she was well-briefed by her boss on the correct answers to use in order to duck the question.

"Admiral Rogers has the agency that could go and confront Russian intrusion at the source and he hasn't been given the authority," Karl noted. "In fact, he says that the Russians haven't paid a sufficient price to make them change their behavior. He is the one with the power and means to do it. All he needs is a presidential directive."

Sanders dodged that at first by saying that it wasn't just one person, but a package of measures that should be taken.

Undeterred, Karl persisted: "He is in charge of cyber command --"

"No one is denying him the authority. We're looking at a number of different ways where we can put pressure -- this president, as I told you last week, has been much tougher on Russia than his predecessor," Huckabee quickly interrupted before Karl could repeat the fact that Trump hasn't granted authority.

"Let's recall that this happened under President Obama, not under President Trump," she continued indignantly. "The president is looking at all the different causes and all the different ways that we can prevent it."

Realizing she wasn't getting anywhere with the claim that they're looking at "different ways to do that" she cut off her answer and any follow-up to it.

So, let Russia off the hook, make excuses, then blame the former President who didn't authorize action against Russia for a thing that hadn't happened yet, and then just cut it off and move on.

She's well trained, isn't she?