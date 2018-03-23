Michael Steele Slams Trump, Who Still Owns Cable News With Shutdown Flip Flop

So Donald Trump today created a little chaos before he escaped Washington before the March for Our Lives gets there.

The House and Senate passed a huge spending bill for Comrade Stupid to sign, and it's embarrassing because it's a huge deficit creator and given that Republicans passed a huge tax cut for billionaires, there's no way to polish this turd of a deficit that a Republican House and a Republican Senate and a Republican White House created. They did this.

And Fox News is repeatedly blaming Democrats, of course.

So Trump watches Fox and gets upset and says he might not sign the spending bill but of course he will and yet all of Washington (Congress has already fled the city by the way) freak out because Little Donnie pulled their string.

And Michael Steele has no institutional connections to prevent him from stating this obvious fact (any more).

And as far as his comment goes, it's good.

CRAIG MELVIN: Michael Steele, did you think at any point over the past few hours that President Trump was not going to sign this spending bill? MICHAEL STEELE (scoffing): No! This is one of those big rabbit holes. This bright shiny object he's tinkling out there and people scrambling about it. Mulvaney and others inside the White House knew what the president was going to do. The president wanted to interject some theater here. Is he not briefed on this? Are his people not in this process at all that the president doesn't know what his negotiators are negotiating and agreeing to on his behalf? This is so much of the dysfunction that goes on right now out of this White House. It's absolutely pathetic when you stop and think about it. this is no way to put together the nation's budget in the first place. To hear Republicans in the House screaming about "this violates conservative principles", but where was all that noise when they were doing the tax bill which created 1.5, now over $2 trillion worth of debt? So this is the reality that we've come to expect in this town. The next big thing that comes along, The president will be, quote, "engaged" and then at the last minute say something out of whack and everybody will go scrambling. Just bake it into the process and move on.

But you'll notice that while Michael Steele is actually talking we have five OTHER MSNBC commentators standing by while we all watch an EMPTY TRUMP PODIUM and even at one point a huge close up of some white guy's eyehole, get that camera angle just right because hey Cheeto Mussolini will be speaking at any moment and we must get that on the air live!

Empty Trump Podia, run live as if it is news, is what got Trump elected, even as much as any Russian interference. Because he got ratings Trump got uninterrupted live coverage which told the cable news audience that what HE had to say was important.

It's Emperor-enabling on cable news 24/7/365, and until it stops, the mirage that this presidency is normal will continue.