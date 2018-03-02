NRA Spox: 'Don't Worry, Boys, Trump's Back On The Leash'

Okay, I admit it. I was wrong. I really thought this time, the Chaos Monkey In Chief actually meant what he said.

What was I thinking? (head slap)

In another bizarre policy twist, the NRA's top lobbyist, Chris Cox, signals that he may be backing down from his surprising support for gun control one day after saying this.

"Some of you people are petrified of the NRA. You can't be petrified. it doesn't make sense , I have to wait until I'm 21 to get a handgun but I can get this weapon at 18. I don't know. Take the guns first, go through due process second."

But now we see this:

I had a great meeting tonight with @realDonaldTrump & @VP. We all want safe schools, mental health reform and to keep guns away from dangerous people. POTUS & VPOTUS support the Second Amendment, support strong due process and don’t want gun control. #NRA #MAGA — Chris Cox (@ChrisCoxNRA) March 2, 2018

Good (Great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

NEW: Press Sec. Sanders says Pres. Trump "conceptually" supports raising age of purchase on assault rifles, "but he also knows there's not a lot of broad support for that." The statement follows the president's meeting with NRA officials last night. https://t.co/fDQto5GYGK — ABC News (@ABC) March 2, 2018

What’s craziest about the WH backtracking on everything the president said in the NRA meeting is that everyone knew this would happen *while watching the meeting* https://t.co/996VbtHul8 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) March 2, 2018