NRA Spox: 'Don't Worry, Boys, Trump's Back On The Leash'
Okay, I admit it. I was wrong. I really thought this time, the Chaos Monkey In Chief actually meant what he said.
What was I thinking? (head slap)
In another bizarre policy twist, the NRA's top lobbyist, Chris Cox, signals that he may be backing down from his surprising support for gun control one day after saying this.
"Some of you people are petrified of the NRA. You can't be petrified. it doesn't make sense , I have to wait until I'm 21 to get a handgun but I can get this weapon at 18. I don't know. Take the guns first, go through due process second."
But now we see this:
