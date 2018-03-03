Parkland Students: Trump Needs To Listen To The Screams Of The Children

Parkland students David Hogg and Cameraon Kasky made an appearance on this Friday's Real Time with Bill Maher to discuss their new advocacy group, Never Again MSD and their push to get some reasonable gun control passed. They had a message for Donald Trump as well in response to his phony baloney reality show staged "listening session" at the White House as well.

Don't expect any meaningful action from Trump though. The only screams he's interested in listening to are from the likes of Wayne LaPierre and his cohorts at the NRA.

