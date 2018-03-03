Parkland Students: Trump Needs To Listen To The Screams Of The Children
Parkland students David Hogg and Cameraon Kasky made an appearance on this Friday's Real Time with Bill Maher to discuss their new advocacy group, Never Again MSD and their push to get some reasonable gun control passed. They had a message for Donald Trump as well in response to his phony baloney reality show staged "listening session" at the White House as well.
Don't expect any meaningful action from Trump though. The only screams he's interested in listening to are from the likes of Wayne LaPierre and his cohorts at the NRA.
Here's more on the interview from The Hollywood Reporter:
In an interview with David Hogg and Cameron Kasky, Maher praised the 17-year olds for their dedication to challenging the government over the lack of gun control. Since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, students, including Hogg and Kasky, have become advocates for gun control, organizing various movements including the "March for Our Lives," which George and Amal Clooney, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw each announced they would donate $500,000 to.
Hogg and Kasky also currently serve as co-founders of the #NeverAgain organization, which was created to fight for tighter regulations to prevent gun violence. The students have also appeared on multiple news fronts with Kasky most famously grilling Sen. Marco Rubio during the CNN Town Hall meeting on whether he would continue to accept NRA donations, being that he received $9,900 from the NRA's political action committee during the 2016 election cycle, according to filings from the Federal Election Commission.
Unhappy with how the government has failed to make the proper changes for a stricter gun control, Hogg revealed to Maher that he declined an offer to attend Trump's White House listening session. While speaking with the White House, Hogg recalled angrily informing them, "I said, we don’t need to listen to President Trump. President Trump needs to listen to the screams of this nation and the screams of the children."
Though sharing a few quips about their age, Maher applauded the students for standing up for their beliefs. "You are really giving me faith that the kids today are actually very brave," Maher told the students. Later on, Maher shared similar frustrations with the second amendment. "We treat guns as a right. Other countries treat it as a privilege. Even on the liberal side, [they are] just bowing down to the second amendment and I don't know if that’s the right approach."
