Florida School Shooting Survivor Hogg Responds To David Clarke’s Smear: ‘You Disgust Me’

Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg had some choice words for Fox News’ beloved David Clarke after he tweeted a revolting smear of the student gun-control activists who have organized in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day.

Appearing on AM Joy Saturday, Hogg was asked by host Joy Reid to respond to Clarke’s tweet: “The well ORGANIZED effort by Florida school students demanding gun control has GEORGE SOROS’ FINGERPRINTS all over it. It is similar to how he hijacked and exploited black people’s emotion regarding police use of force incidents into the COP HATING Black Lives Matter movement.” Clarke included a photo of Soros next to a group of rioting African Americans.

The well ORGANIZED effort by Florida school students demanding gun control has GEORGE SOROS’ FINGERPRINTS all over it. It is similar to how he hijacked and exploited black people’s emotion regarding police use of force incidents into the COP HATING Black Lives Matter movement. pic.twitter.com/XDZ3bcwF6F — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) February 20, 2018

You may recall that Clarke “predicted,” in 2015, that “Black Lies Matter” would soon “join forces with ISIS.”

Whether Hogg knew Clarke’s history or not, the response was perfect: HOGG: You disgust me, honestly. Seriously. We had friends that died there and you’re trying to make this about you. You are absolutely disgusting. And you should be out there taking action because we’re trying as hard as we can here and we don’t deserve to be attacked by adults. We’re literally teenagers and the fact that we have to stand up and take action and the fact that we have to be up here speaking out for this ‘cause our politicians won’t because they just want to be re-elected screams testaments to how broken this democracy is.

See why these kids are so potent and inspiring below, from the February 24, 2018 AM Joy.

.@DAVIDHOGG111 to former @SheriffClarke: You are absolutely disgusting... We are literally teenagers and the fact that we have to stand up and take action because politicians won't because they just want to be re-elected screams testaments to how broken this democracy is #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/r2BEfBGtW5

— AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) February 24, 2018

Crossposted at News Hounds.